Zacks: Analysts Expect CVS Health Corp (CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will announce earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health traded up $0.48, hitting $69.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 5,918,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,404. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

