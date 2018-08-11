Zacks: Analysts Expect CVS Health Corp (CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will announce earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health traded up $0.48, hitting $69.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 5,918,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,404. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply