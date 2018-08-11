Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $808.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will post sales of $808.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $809.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $807.36 million. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $806.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 268.43%. The business had revenue of $826.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of Penn National Gaming traded up $0.34, hitting $31.47, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 775,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 16,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $567,700.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,350.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $217,627.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,860,342.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,412 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.6% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

