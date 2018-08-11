Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.68. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,539,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,302,000 after buying an additional 13,927,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,764,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,581,000 after buying an additional 909,507 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,482,280,000 after buying an additional 499,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,640,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,211,815,000 after buying an additional 187,711 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems remained flat at $$43.78 during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 14,045,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,754,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

