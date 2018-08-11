Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) to Post $3.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce $3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71. Amgen reported earnings per share of $3.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.62 to $14.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $15.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.42. 1,765,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,852. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 79,361.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,623 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,682,000 after buying an additional 1,101,649 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,378,000 after buying an additional 677,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,579,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,365,000 after buying an additional 661,745 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

