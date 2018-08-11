Zacks: AMERCO (UHAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $400.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $7.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AMERCO an industry rank of 35 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHAL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

Shares of AMERCO traded up $4.53, reaching $368.79, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 66,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,622. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.94. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $317.42 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carlos Vizcarra sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.51, for a total transaction of $862,397.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

