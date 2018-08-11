Yum! Brands (YUM) Board Declares Stock Repurchase Plan

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan, which allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares on Friday, August 10th. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Yum! Brands opened at $82.94 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In related news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $5,135,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

