YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,150 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of YRC Worldwide worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.85 million, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

