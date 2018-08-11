Yelp (YELP) PT Raised to $55.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Aegis lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.09.

Shares of Yelp opened at $49.35 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Yelp has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Yelp had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $160,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $274,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,500 shares of company stock worth $6,942,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,850,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,063,251 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

