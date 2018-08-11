Xylem Inc (XYL) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.18% of Xylem worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,749,000 after acquiring an additional 89,246 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Xylem by 43.7% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,615,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 795,628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,164,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4,780.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,112,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

In other news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $550,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,592.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 1,323 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,680.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,123 shares of company stock worth $2,635,127. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.