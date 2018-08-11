Xencor (XNCR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Get Xencor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Xencor traded up $0.34, reaching $40.16, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 183,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,069. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.59. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 137.35%. equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 53,767 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,144,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 35,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $1,412,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,027 shares of company stock valued at $18,927,977 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Xencor by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xencor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.