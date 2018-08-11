Xencor Inc (XNCR) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

XNCR opened at $40.16 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 138,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $5,489,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $1,412,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 472,027 shares of company stock worth $18,927,977. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,204,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,449 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,452,000 after acquiring an additional 889,181 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $14,300,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

