Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $135.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Wyndham Destinations traded down $0.02, reaching $44.32, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,299,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,224. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

