Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Bank of America’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMGI. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Wright Medical Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.55 and a beta of 0.90. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $164,468.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 11,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $327,927.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,201. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMGI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,112,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

