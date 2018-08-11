Wright Medical Group (WMGI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Wright Medical Group opened at $28.07 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julie Andrews sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $36,092.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Burrows III sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $65,979.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,888 shares of company stock worth $1,777,201. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

