Worldpay’s (WP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldpay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Worldpay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.87.

Shares of Worldpay traded up $1.54, reaching $92.14, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,504,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Worldpay has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $92.47.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Worldpay will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WP. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth $108,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth $123,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

