Worldpay (WP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Worldpay in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Worldpay from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Shares of WP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.14. 4,504,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,735. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Worldpay has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 0.09%. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Worldpay will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Worldpay news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Worldpay by 14.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Worldpay by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Worldpay by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Worldpay by 5.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Worldpay by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 402,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.