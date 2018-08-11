Worldpay (WP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Worldpay updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.03 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $3.93-4.00 EPS.

Shares of Worldpay opened at $92.14 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Worldpay has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Worldpay alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Worldpay from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.