Worldpay (WP) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Worldpay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Worldpay to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Shares of WP traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,735. Worldpay has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Worldpay will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worldpay news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,585,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,566,000.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

