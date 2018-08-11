Worldpay Group (WPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7,159.00

Worldpay Group PLC (LON:WPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,159 ($92.67) and last traded at GBX 435.40 ($5.64), with a volume of 4960000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435.40 ($5.64).

About Worldpay Group

Worldpay Group Limited, formerly Worldpay Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides a range of technology-led payment products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Global eCom, WPUK, WPUS and Corporate. Global eCom provides a range of payment services, both online and by mobile, to accept, validate and settle payments in approximately 126 currencies across 146 countries, using any one of over 300 payment methods.

