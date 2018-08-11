World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) to post $10.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.49 billion. World Fuel Services reported sales of $8.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full year sales of $40.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.03 billion to $40.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $40.60 billion to $42.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for World Fuel Services.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on INT. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on World Fuel Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, Director Jorge L. Benitez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,553.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 626,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 231,974 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,882,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,113,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,362,000 after purchasing an additional 817,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,800,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,982,000 after purchasing an additional 710,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $37.01.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.