Woori Bank (WF) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.04

Headlines about Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Woori Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.7850780483243 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Woori Bank opened at $43.34 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Woori Bank has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Woori Bank had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 6.71%. sell-side analysts expect that Woori Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Woori Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations.

