Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WWW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $37.92.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

