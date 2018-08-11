Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WWW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.
Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $37.92.
In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
