Winnebago Industries (WGO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago’s fourth-quarter earnings estimates are going down of late. The debt taken by the company to acquire Grand Design in October 2016 is burdening its financial position. Further, its Motorized segment is facing challenges, which might hamper Winnebago’s financials. Also, the company’s agreement to repurchase default vehicles at a reduced price from dealers will escalate its expenses. Moreover, over the past three months, shares of Winnebago have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.73. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $58.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

