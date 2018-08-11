Wink (WINK) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Wink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wink has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wink has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wink alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008412 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000473 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000527 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wink Coin Profile

Wink (CRYPTO:WINK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling Wink

Wink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.