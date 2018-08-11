Wincanton (WIN) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 375 ($4.85) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wincanton from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 285 ($3.69) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

LON:WIN opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.49) on Wednesday. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 185.25 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 309 ($4.00).

Wincanton (LON:WIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 29 ($0.38) by GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.63 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $3.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th.

In other Wincanton news, insider Martin Read purchased 36,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £99,304.48 ($128,549.49).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

