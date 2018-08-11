William Blair Upgrades Ceridian HCM (CDAY) to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of Ceridian HCM traded up $1.68, reaching $35.19, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 821,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,964. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Lee Thomas H Partners LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $2,306,874,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $33,190,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $28,814,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $27,807,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $26,561,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

