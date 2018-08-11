Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,204,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $127,990.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLDN opened at $32.02 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $286.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLDN. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

