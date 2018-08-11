Wilhelmina International (WHLM) Announces Earnings Results

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter.
Wilhelmina International traded down $0.05, reaching $5.60, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
