Wilhelmina International (WHLM) Announces Earnings Results

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International traded down $0.05, reaching $5.60, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

