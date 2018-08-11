Whirlpool (WHR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

Media coverage about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5828197710861 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
Shares of Whirlpool opened at $127.32 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $122.81 and a 12-month high of $190.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Diane M. Dietz bought 1,600 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,204.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.
