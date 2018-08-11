Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,661,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 124,411 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 190,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

