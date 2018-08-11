Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 903.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,743,000 after buying an additional 2,231,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,604,000 after buying an additional 1,683,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,126,000 after buying an additional 1,482,573 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $45,500,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $38,164,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $34.05 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

