Western Digital (WDC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Digital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the data storage provider an impact score of 46.2673024828948 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

WDC stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Western Digital announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim set a $125.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $82,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $296,780.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,352. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

