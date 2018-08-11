WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 875 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $15,053,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 243.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 191,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 85.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.88.

NVIDIA opened at $254.79 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $152.91 and a twelve month high of $269.20.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 4,643 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $1,237,545.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,798,552.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

