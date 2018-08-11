Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $89.28 Million Stake in National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 728,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in National General were worth $89,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National General by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,428,000 after buying an additional 228,870 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 86.0% in the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 2,162,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of National General by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,810,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,016,000 after buying an additional 78,422 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 15.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 653,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 86,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 325.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 289,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NGHC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National General from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

National General opened at $27.77 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . National General Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.95.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National General had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. National General’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

