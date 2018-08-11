Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,114 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $99,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store opened at $146.33 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.75 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

