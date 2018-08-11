Wells Fargo & Co Boosts TETRA Technologies (TTI) Price Target to $6.00

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TETRA Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.
Shares of NYSE:TTI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 861,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.87.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3,240.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 764,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 129,797 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 388,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
About TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.