Weight Watchers International (WTW) PT Raised to $113.00 at B. Riley

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTW. UBS Group started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.56.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of WTW stock traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $75.12. 2,304,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.20. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $409.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.49 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thilo Semmelbauer sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $805,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,732,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,188 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the first quarter worth $82,450,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter worth $83,761,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter worth $73,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,432,000 after purchasing an additional 696,255 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.