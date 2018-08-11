Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 7,851 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Target by 168.7% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1,435.0% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,735 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $205,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,813 shares of company stock worth $4,076,175. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

