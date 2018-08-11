Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,433,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after purchasing an additional 412,651 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks opened at $51.51 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Starbucks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

