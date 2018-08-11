Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Beacon Roofing Supply opened at $36.98 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $501,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,929.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 314,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,189,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 328,690 shares of company stock worth $12,791,077 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $57,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,392,000 after acquiring an additional 522,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 84.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 430,921 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.3% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,453,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after acquiring an additional 311,411 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,246,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,348,000 after acquiring an additional 256,784 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

