Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, CEO Simon F. Nynens sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $92,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Simon F. Nynens sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,356.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,920 shares of company stock worth $226,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

