Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Medallion Financial worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 379,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 36.91 and a current ratio of 36.91.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 80.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Allan J. Tanenbaum acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,841.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.