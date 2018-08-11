Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $571,000 Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $357,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,679.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 58,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,336,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,504,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics opened at $38.10 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

