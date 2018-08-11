Warburg Research Reiterates “€10.50” Price Target for Nordex (NDX1)

Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Main First Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.29 ($9.64).

Nordex stock opened at €8.84 ($10.28) on Wednesday. Nordex has a 52 week low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 52 week high of €14.35 ($16.69).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

