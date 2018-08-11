Warburg Research Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for ElringKlinger (ZIL2)

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €11.13 ($12.94).

ZIL2 stock opened at €10.60 ($12.33) on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 52 week high of €20.48 ($23.81).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

