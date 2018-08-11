W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.18 and the lowest is $3.66. W W Grainger posted earnings of $2.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year earnings of $16.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $18.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Stephens set a $282.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on W W Grainger from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.36.

In other W W Grainger news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 21,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $7,343,580.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,612.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,130 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in W W Grainger by 60.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.30. The company had a trading volume of 451,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,516. W W Grainger has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $358.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

