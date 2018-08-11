W Thorpe Mckenzie Sells 3,340 Shares of XBiotech Inc (XBIT) Stock

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $13,326.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,898,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ XBIT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 37,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,014. XBiotech Inc has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $5.80.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
About XBiotech
XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.
