W Thorpe Mckenzie Sells 3,340 Shares of XBiotech Inc (XBIT) Stock

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $13,326.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,898,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 37,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,014. XBiotech Inc has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

