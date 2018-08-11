Volution Group’s (FAN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.98) target price on shares of Volution Group in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 228.20 ($2.95).

Get Volution Group alerts:

FAN stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.52). 120,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,373. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 172 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 224 ($2.90).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.