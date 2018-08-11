Volution Group (FAN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research report report published on Friday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 240 ($3.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FAN. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.98) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 228.20 ($2.95).

Get Volution Group alerts:

Shares of LON FAN traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.52). 120,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,373. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 172 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 224 ($2.90).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.