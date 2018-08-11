Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($252.33) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €195.92 ($227.81).

ETR:VOW3 traded down €3.46 ($4.02) on Friday, hitting €144.38 ($167.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a one year low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a one year high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

